Second man dies from Wisconsin home explosion

TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. - Wisconsin authorities say a second person has died from a home explosion on a farm in the Town of Grant last week.

WLUK-TV reported Sunday that Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber says the second victim, 64-year-old Michael Suehring, died on Friday. Property owner Steve Verg died Wednesday.

The explosion happened Monday afternoon while the two victims and two other men worked on a project for the Caroline Lions Club. The conditions of the two other men are unknown.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the explosion.

