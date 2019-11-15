Seasonal lighting celebration downtown starting this weekend

Courtesy of BID

MADISON, Wis. - The holiday season is kicking off Saturday in Downtown Madison.

According to a release, the Central Business Improvement District's seasonal celebration "Shine On Madison" starts Nov. 16 with a seasonal lighting celebration, window display competition and Winter Madison Night Market.

This year there are 10 new community light displays and 13 decorated areas. They also have a tour of 10 community planters that have been "adopted" by local nonprofit organizations including Goodman Community Center, Grace Food Pantry, Madison Reading Project and The Beacon.

All displays will be turned on Saturday at 6:08 p.m., a nod to the 608 area code, and will stay up through Jan. 6, 2020. Courtesy of BID

More than 40 vendors will be showcasing their products at the Winter Madison Night Market on the 100 block of State Street Nov. 16 from 4-8 p.m.

Businesses are also taking part in a Window Display Competition. People can pick up and drop off a ballot at the Downtown Visitors Center or at participating businesses. There will also be digital voting starting Nov. 16.

During the six weeks of "Shine On Madison," there will be numerous events and holiday festivities throughout downtown.

