Seasonably cold through Wednesday; mild temperatures aren't favorable for white Christmas

MADISON, Wis. - While skies were cloudy today and it turned colder, there was little precipitation. Sunday will be sunny and cold, but temperatures will turn milder at the end of next week and should continue to be mild through just before Christmas.

The cloudy skies that lingered through the day Saturday will begin to clear overnight. Temperatures will fall to around 10 degrees by morning in Madison, although temperatures will drop to the single digits north and west of Madison. Wind chills should hover near zero early Sunday morning. Sunday will be sunny and cold with high temperatures in the lower 20s.

A storm system will pass well to the south of Madison on Monday, bringing accumulating snow from Kansas and Missouri through central Illinois and Indiana. The clouds on the northern part of the storm will reach southern Wisconsin from Sunday night through Monday night. Only a few flurries may reach Wisconsin from this storm.

For the rest of next week, temperatures will be slightly colder than normal through Wednesday, climbing to above normal for the rest of the week, through the weekend and into Monday of next week. Very little precipitation is expected, mostly in the form of drizzle and flurries and possibly in the form of patchy freezing drizzle at night, when temperatures fall below freezing, No major travel problems are expected for those leaving home for trips just before Christmas, and no accumulating snow is expected here.

This trend of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation is expected to continue through the Christmas holiday. It's very likely that southern Wisconsin will have a green Christmas. Northern and central Wisconsin still have a deep covering of snow, so those areas are more likely to experience a white Christmas.

