Sears to close West Towne Mall store at end of September

MADISON, Wis. - The Sears store at the West Towne Mall in Madison will close at the end of September, a public relations official confirmed Friday.

Employees were informed Thursday of the impending closing of the store, which was recently remodeled.

The decision was made, according to public relations director Larry Costello, as part of "ongoing efforts to streamline the Company's operations" and focus on its best stores.

Costello says the Sears Auto Center will close in late August, with liquidation sales beginning as early as July 13.

The PR official would not say how many employees would be affected by the closure but said they would receive severance and "have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores."

