BARABOO, Wis. -- As searchers continue to scour the woods in rural Sauk County to find a missing 13-year-old boy, they have uncovered a number of clues that have led to a shift in focus in their efforts, officials said Friday.
Over the course of five days, searchers have found multiple campsites and items like socks and a knife sheath that may belong to Yoblonski, but there have been no reported sightings of him.
Speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, Lt. Steven Schram from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said a second campsite was found in the Baxter's Hollow area of the Baraboo Bluffs on Wednesday.
Since then, searchers have changed focus to avoid potentially pushing Yoblonski into an unfamiliar area. They have also put out a number of trail cameras and been using other technology to try to find him.
“We’re scaling back the resources that we have here right now, but by no means is the investigation over," Schram said. "You may see teams of deputies out on foot, they’ll be smaller groups. Generally what we’re trying to work toward now is a more targeted approach. Rather than flooding the area with hundreds of officers and deputies, we’re going to try to find more unique pieces of evidence and unique items of interest and then put officers in those areas to see if we can come up with something, and if we get something like that that triggers that we believe we’ve located James or we’ve located an area that needs our attention, we have officers and deputies on the ready this entire weekend to respond if need be.”
Schram said he believes Yoblonski is still alive and that the teen has expressed an interest in living off the grid and wanting to be a survivalist.
"We learned that he has made comments or at least talked to some of his fellow students in the past... essentially saying, 'How long do you think I can survive in the woods by myself for?'" Schram said. "That was something that triggered to us, 'Okay, maybe this isn't somebody who's in distress but somebody who went out into the woods with a purpose."
Schram said officials do not believe Yoblonski is a threat to himself or others.
Over the five-day search, two deputies have needed medical attention due to injuries they suffered while looking for Yoblonski.
