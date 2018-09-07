Search underway for teen presumed drowned in Kenosha

File photo File photo

KENOSHA, Wis. - Authorities will resume recovery efforts for a teen who jumped into Lake Michigan from a Kenosha harbor pier and was swept under water.

The teen and two friends from Indian Trail High School and Academy went to the pier Thursday afternoon to take photos. Officials say despite whitecaps crashing into the pier the boy decided to jump in the water for a photo.

The Kenosha News says the teen's friends went into the lake to try to help him, but were unable to reach him. The Kenosha County dive team and other agencies searched for the boy until about 8:30 p.m. and planned to resume their efforts Friday.