Search goes on for child missing in Wisconsin River

Dispatchers with the Adams County Sheriff's Office tell News 3 Now there is no update in the search for a child who went missing in the Wisconsin River earlier this week.

The child was reported missing around 6 p.m. Tuesday, near the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Natural Area in Adams County. The child went underwater while swimming with family members along the beach and never resurfaced.

The Adams County Sheriff, Brent York, declared the search a recovery mission Wednesday night.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office had been helping with the search. Dispatchers for Sauk County said no Sauk County resources were sent to help in the search for the child Thursday.

Upon the family's request, authorities are not releasing personal information about the missing child at this time.

"It's heart-wrenching for the family," York said in a news conference Wednesday night. "We have as many resources as we can out there doing what we can to find the child."

