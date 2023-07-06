Nearly a month after 13-year-old James Yoblonski went missing in the Baraboo Bluffs, local law enforcement leading the search said they're still working to rule out every possible explanation for the teen's disappearance.
"We're still treating this as a missing persons case," Lt. Steven Schram with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office told News 3 Now on Thursday. "We're investigating everything that can go along with that."
Yoblonski reportedly left his home sometime overnight June 12 into June 13 in his family's van, which was later found along Highway 12 near Devil's Lake State Park. He has not been seen since.
Roughly a week into their search, local law enforcement said they found evidence in the woods that led them to believe the 13-year-old may be trying to live "off the grid" as a survivalist. While Sauk County Sheriff's Office officials haven't been able to fully confirm what equipment the teen might have with him, the boy's family reported several items missing from their home including food and wilderness survival guides.
During the first week of searches, Sauk County authorities found at least two campsites believed to have been set up by the teen.
Schram added that the sheriff's office has gotten several tips of possible sightings, though most of them were reported too late to be helpful for the investigation. Other tips, including reports of new items located in the woods, have prompted renewed searches but have yet to lead to any significant progress in search efforts.
Law enforcement's main focus, Schram said, is ruling out other possible explanations for Yoblonski's disappearance, including whether or not the teen might have gotten support from someone else.
If and when new information comes in that might help locate Yoblonski, Schram said the sheriff's office has personnel on standby to react. No large-scale searches were planned as of Thursday, but that could change at a moment's notice.
"We're just as concerned about it as everybody else," Schram said.
