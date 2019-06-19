Search effort for missing child on Wisconsin River now considered recovery mission

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Sauk County Sheriff's Department says the search for a missing child on the Wisconsin River is now considered a recovery mission and not a rescue mission.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Dive Team is among five units that responded to the initial call of the child going missing at about 6 p.m. Tuesday night near the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Natural Area on the 4100 block of River Road in the Town of Dell Prairie.

The child was swimming with their family along the beach Tuesday night when they went underwater and never resurfaced. Crews from the Kilburn Fire Department, Lake Delton Fire Department, the Sauk County Dive Team, Dells-Delton EMS and the DNR searched until about 10 p.m. Tuesday before postponing their search.

DEVELOPING: Crews are getting ready to get back in the water to find a child who went missing in the Wisconsin River near the Dells overnight. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/VqyUqrHGnh — Christina Lorey (@ChristinaLorey) June 19, 2019

Crews resumed their search at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, but said it was now a recovery mission with dive teams trying to find the body of the child.

Authorities have not released any information on the age or gender of the child, but the Adams County Sheriff says the family is from the Wisconsin Dells area.

