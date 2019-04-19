Search continues for Wisconsin man who fell into Maine river
BATH, Maine - A search is continuing for a Wisconsin man who fell into Maine's Kennebec River.
Officials say two witnesses saw David Henry Dieterich of Racine, Wisconsin, fall off an unstable dock late Thursday near a parking lot of the Kennebec Tavern in Bath.
Bath Deputy Police Chief Robert Savary says the three had been socializing at several bars and restaurants earlier in the evening. He says the Kennebec Tavern was closed and the dock was roped off.
The river is extremely cold -- about 40 degrees -- and currents are swift.
The Coast Guard suspended its search around noon, but other agencies remained on the scene. Officials identified Dieterich as a Bath Iron Works subcontractor.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- More than 70 East High staff want to see MMSD address harm caused by comments on sexual assault
- Sun Prairie police chief retires after 25 years with department
- 'We're not that cookie-cutter type hotel': Hotel Indigo opens on Madison's near eastside
- Couple takes family photos to donate session earnings to American Family Children's Hospital
- Search continues for Wisconsin man who fell into Maine river
- Green Alert: Officials locate at-risk veteran who was missing from Eau Claire area