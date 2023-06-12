BARABOO, Wis. -- Authorities in Sauk County continue to search for a missing teenage boy who is believed to be in a rural area near Devil's Lake State Park.
James Yoblonski, 13, reportedly left his family's home overnight in a family vehicle. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said a deputy found the vehicle along U.S. Highway 12 near the park.
Sauk County Sheriff's Office officials believe the boy is somewhere near the Baraboo Bluffs on the western edge of the park and the northern edge of the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area.
Thanks to location data from Yoblonski's cell phone, the sheriff's office said it found a makeshift campsite containing property believed to belong to him.
"It's a very good sign that there's a campsite," Sheriff Chip Meister said. "He has several changes of clothes at his campsite. He has a phone charger there, he has a pillow... so hopefully that's a good sign."
Law enforcement officials and his family are searching an area near Highway 12 and Sauk Hill. Between 50 and 75 searchers will continue scouring the area for Yoblonski overnight, officials said.
Officials didn't say whether or not the 13-year-old is believed to be in any danger. They don't believe he is with anyone else.
The boy's father also reported he's missing a handgun, but Meister said it's unclear if Yoblonski has it.
Civilian searchers have been cleared from the scene because of the difficult terrain in the area.
