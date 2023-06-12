Authorities in Sauk County are searching for a missing teenage boy. LATEST: https://www.channel3000.com/news/authorities-searching-for-missing-13-year-old-near-devils-lake-state-park/article_11293b20-0949-11ee-9684-cfe1dc44b5bc.html

BARABOO, Wis. -- Authorities in Sauk County continue to search for a missing teenage boy who is believed to be in a rural area near Devil's Lake State Park.

James Yoblonski, 13, reportedly left his family's home overnight in a family vehicle. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said a deputy found the vehicle along U.S. Highway 12 near the park.

