Scott Walker's father has died

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 10:25 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 10:25 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker's father, the Rev. Llewelyn Scott Walker, died Sunday morning, according to a statement.

"Happy to know that he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Walker said in a tweet.

Being the son of a pastor has deeply enriched the governor's faith life, according to earlier reports about his religious upbringing. 

Walker had said late Saturday night that his father was not well.

