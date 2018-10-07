Scott Walker's father has died

Getty

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker's father, the Rev. Llewelyn Scott Walker, died Sunday morning, according to a statement.

"Happy to know that he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Walker said in a tweet.

Being the son of a pastor has deeply enriched the governor's faith life, according to earlier reports about his religious upbringing.

Walker had said late Saturday night that his father was not well.