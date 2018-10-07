Scott Walker's father has died
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker's father, the Rev. Llewelyn Scott Walker, died Sunday morning, according to a statement.
"Happy to know that he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Walker said in a tweet.
Being the son of a pastor has deeply enriched the governor's faith life, according to earlier reports about his religious upbringing.
Walker had said late Saturday night that his father was not well.
Sorry to share that my father Rev. Llewelyn Scott Walker died this morning. Happy to know that he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/vACSVLQftj— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 7, 2018
