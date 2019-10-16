Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Science-themed murals to be painted around Madison for Science to Street Art project Science-themed murals to be painted around Madison for Science to Street Art project

MADISON, Wis. - From now until Friday, you can find street artist Melanie Stimmell VanLatum inside the Discovery Building at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, painting a science-themed mural on one of the first-floor walls.

VanLatum said when it's done, the mural will "span time with nine scientists."

VanLatum's mural is just one of five murals that will be painted around Madison in the next few weeks as part of a Science to Street Art project. The project is being led by the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery and the city of Madison.

The murals, which will feature molecular structures, big data and precision medicine, the diversity of scientists and more is intended to spark an interest in science.

These are just a few of the murals you can see in the Madison area in the next few weeks. These are part of a #sciencetostreetart project to gain more interest in science from young students and under-served communities. pic.twitter.com/kdDd9BUUf5 — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) October 15, 2019

"We are doing this to basically raise awareness about scientists," VanLatum said. "We all have an idea about what a scientist is, who that is. This is just to really show the diversity of scientists in general. Like Mary Anning, who became a scientist at a very early age, finding her first fossil at 11 or 12 to someone like Ynez Mexia, who started her career in science very late in life, like her 40s or 50s."

VanLatum has been painting for more than 20 years, but said she's never done something like this. VanLatum said a project of this magnitude displayed in front of many eyes for years to come "teaches them that it doesn't matter where you're from, or at what point in your life you are, there's still time to discover something new."

The murals will be displayed at the following locations:

1. Diversity of Scientists: 330 North Orchard Street (Discovery Building)

Artist: Melanie Stimmell

Mural size: 9 feet x 20 feet

What the mural will look like when finished:

2. Astrophysics: 5706 Raymond Road (Meadowood Shopping Center)

Artist: Chas Caso, Isaac Helitzka, Jacki Whisenan, Rebecca Jabs

Mural size: 13.5 feet x 60 feet

Previous work done by artists:

3. Periodic Table: 5708A-5706C Raymond Road (Meadowood Shopping Center)

Artist: Peter Krsko, Mario Fregoso

Mural size: 13.5 feet x 60 feet

Previous work done by artists:

4. Big Data/ Precision Medicine: 2010 Red Arrow Trail (Luna's Groceries)

Artist: Audifax

Mural size: 14 feet x 26.5 feet

Previous work done by artist:

5. Molecular Structure: 901 Plaenert Drive (Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District)

Artist: Ingrid Kallick, Isaac Herlitzka

Mural size: 7.5 feet x 30 feet

Previous work done by artists:

Information about the Science to Street Art project can be found here.

