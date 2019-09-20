Get your gourd early! Cold, wet weather kills 20-percent of pumpkins as local farms prepare to open

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Pumpkin farms prepare to open this weekend (plus see the pumpkin canon in action!) Pumpkin farms prepare to open this weekend (plus see the pumpkin canon in action!)

DEERFIELD, Wis. - Fall doesn't officially begin until Sept. 23, but for many in south-central Wisconsin, it kicks off a few days early! Local pumpkin farms are getting ready to welcome families across our area this weekend.

At Schuster's Farm in Deerfield, visitors can get lost in an 8-acre corn maze, take a wagon ride to 14-plus acres of pumpkins, and sample dozens of fresh barnyard treats.

Owner Don Schuster says the wet, cold start to the year killed about 20-percent of this year's crop. This is the third straight year weather has challenged Schuster's Farm: the farm's parking lot flooded in 2017 and storms closed it for three weekends in 2018.

Known as one of the area's largest pumpkin farms, Schuster's opens for the season Sept. 21. Weekend day passes cost $10.95. Friday night passes are $18, while Saturday nights cost $20. A weekday trip to the farm is $7.95. Click here for ticket information.

First responders, firefighters, EMS, and police will receive free admission to the farm during opening weekend, as part of "Schuster's Farm Salutes those who Serve." Emergency workers' significant others and children will receive half-off admission during the special event.

This year's corn maze is also a tribute to all veterans, with a special design marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy. Farm owner Don Schuster has a personal connection to that battle: His father served during WWII and landed at Normandy the second day of the battle.

Throughout Schuster's 2019 season, it will hold several events to raise awareness and money for local veterans and families impacted by PTSD. Proceeds from the car show on Oct. 5 and the Can the Van money and food drive on Oct. 12-13 will go to Dryhootch of Madison to help buy a more reliable 12-passenger van to transport veterans to and from appointments.

Throughout the entire season, Schuster's Farm will be selling Dryhootch coffee and T-shirts.

Whether you're looking to pick a pumpkin, get lost in a corn maze, or participate in any kind of Halloween activity, click here for a list of everything Madison and south central Wisconsin has to offer!

Schuster's Farm to kick off fall season Saturday

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.