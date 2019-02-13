Schools delayed as some areas dig out from foot of snow

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Some schools across southern Wisconsin are deciding to open late on Wednesday as parts of the area dig out from a foot of snow.

News 3 Now Meteorologist Haddie McLean says more than 13 inches of snow fell in Portage, while 11.5 inches fell in Lodi. Totals were even higher northwest of Madison, with as much as 18 inches of snow being reported near Tomah.

As of midnight, 9.8 inches of snow were measured at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, but 11 inches of snow fell outside of the News 3 Now studio on the city's west side. Official snow totals will likely be updated later in the day on Wednesday after more snow fell overnight into the early morning hours.

Light snow and flurries should end early Wednesday, before turning partly sunny and breezy with a high of 26 degrees. Temperatures will warm to the mid-30s on Thursday, with a chance of more light snow and rain late in the day into Thursday night.

The sun will return on Friday, but that will also come with a drop in temperatures, with a high of 19 being forecast for Madison. Temperatures will remain in the low-20s through the weekend.

