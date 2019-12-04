LIVE NOW

School resource officer injured in Oshkosh incident named

Posted: Dec 04, 2019 02:11 PM CST

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 02:11 PM CST

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the name of the school resource officer who shot a student Tuesday at Oshkosh West High School after the student stabbed the officer.

According to a news release, the officer injured in the incident is 21-year Oshkosh Police Department veteran Michael Wissinik. Officials said he has been a school resource officer since 2017.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is still investing the incident.

 

