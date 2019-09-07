Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. School district completes renovations, giving students upgraded classrooms, increasing safety School district completes renovations, giving students upgraded classrooms, increasing safety

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. - Students in the Mount Horeb School District are able to enjoy upgrades in their classrooms and laboratories after $38.5 million in renovations are complete.

The district celebrated the completion of the renovations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at Mount Horeb High School.

"It's a magical day," Steve Salerno, the district's superintendent, said.

In addition to upgraded classrooms, the renovations include higher security and safety measures, along with upgraded building systems, such as upgrades in roofing and plumbing.

"We're always looking for ways in which we can help make our program even stronger," Salerno said. "And by having the facilities necessary to take us to the next level, break through level, we've got them now. And that's the result of a very, very generous community."

One student at the ceremony, Lauren, said the renovations will allow greater learning and experiences for students in the years to come.

A 2019 plaque will be put into the exterior of the high school to commemorate the renovations of this year. The plaque will include a time capsule.

