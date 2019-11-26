School board receives proposal to rename Glendale Elementary School

MADISON, Wis. - The Board of Education has received a proposal to rename Glendale Elementary School in honor of Dr. Virginia Henderson, the school's former psychologist, according to a news release.

Henderson worked at the school from 1976 to 1991 when she moved to the district's central office to work as the special assistant to the Superintendent for Equity and Diversity. According to the release, Henderson went on to create the African American Ethnic Academy to recognize the work of African American children.

According to the release, the school board will hold a window for public comment that is at least 30 days long. Board President Gloria Reyes will pick a 12-person committee to discuss the name change and any other proposed names.

The exact timeline is still up in the air, but the release said the committee will be open to public comment in January with a final decision made that month, or public comment will be open January and February with a final decision made in February.

The public can submit a comment at mmsd.org/rename-Glendale or at an upcoming board meeting, according to the release.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.