Schoep's Ice Cream Co. files for receivership
MADISON, Wis. - Schoep's Ice Cream Co. has filed for receivership following the loss of two major customers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Journal Sentinel reported that prospects for selling the company as a running business are good, according to attorney Michael Polsky, who asked a Dane County judge to appoint him as receiver for Schoep's as it navigates bankruptcy-like proceedings.
The ice cream company has been in business since 1928 and currently has approximately 147 employees, according to a news release from Beck, Chaet, Bamberger & Polsky, S.C.
