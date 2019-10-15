News

Schoep's Ice Cream Co. files for receivership

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 06:15 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 07:04 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Schoep's Ice Cream Co. has filed for receivership following the loss of two major customers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Journal Sentinel reported that prospects for selling the company as a running business are good, according to attorney Michael Polsky, who asked a Dane County judge to appoint him as receiver for Schoep's as it navigates bankruptcy-like proceedings.

The ice cream company has been in business since 1928 and currently has approximately 147 employees, according to a news release from Beck, Chaet, Bamberger & Polsky, S.C.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration