Schimel accuses Kaul of being soft on drug offenders

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 01:16 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 01:18 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel is trying to brand his Democratic challenger as soft on drug offenders.

Josh Kaul served as an assistant federal prosecutor in Baltimore before entering the attorney general race. Schimel's campaign has launched a new statewide television ad accusing Kaul of allowing a drug dealer to avoid a possible life sentence by reaching a plea agreement that resulted in a three-year sentence. The ad also accuses Kaul of reaching plea deals with more than 60 drug offenders.

Schimel's campaign said in an email the first case involved April Lynn Baker, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute morphine and methadone in 2010. The email also provided a list of the other defendants who reached plea deals.

Kaul's campaign spokeswoman, Gillian Drummond, didn't immediately return a message.

