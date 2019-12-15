Schenk Crafty Fair raises money for new school playgrond
MADISON, Wis. - The community came together Saturday to raise money for a new playground at Schenk Elementary School.
The first Schenk Crafty Fair had about 35 vendors to help raise money through shopping.
A lot of the playground equipment at Schenk is outdated or not handicap accessible.
The PTO has already raised $15,000 toward new equipment. They need to raise another $10,000 through events like this to buy the new equipment.
