Schenk Crafty Fair raises money for new school playgrond

MADISON, Wis. - The community came together Saturday to raise money for a new playground at Schenk Elementary School.

The first Schenk Crafty Fair had about 35 vendors to help raise money through shopping.

A lot of the playground equipment at Schenk is outdated or not handicap accessible.

The PTO has already raised $15,000 toward new equipment.​​ They need to raise another $10,000 through events like this to buy the new equipment.

