Schenk Crafty Fair raises money for new school playgrond

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 09:19 PM CST

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 09:19 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The community came together Saturday to raise money for a new playground at Schenk Elementary School. 

The first Schenk Crafty Fair had about 35 vendors to help raise money through shopping. 

A lot of the playground equipment at Schenk is outdated or not handicap accessible. 

The PTO has already raised $15,000 toward new equipment.​​ They need to raise another $10,000 through events like this to buy the new equipment. 

