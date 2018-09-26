News

Scary Stoughton attraction starts its haunts next weekend

Screamin' Acres' season starts Oct. 5

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 10:52 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 10:52 AM CDT

Screamin' Acres, Stoughton's haunted attraction at Eugster's Farm Market, will be starting its eighth haunting season Oct. 5.

Screamin' Acres was started by then-14-year-old Jacob Eugster on his family farm to make a little extra money for college.

The attraction has grown to four different haunts and more than 22,000 square acres of thrills with 90 actors and makeup artists.

The four haunts are "The Slaughter Haus," "Crawl Space," "The Last Resort" and "Side Effects," a 3D experience.

Nov. 3 marks the return of Blackout, an annual event for one night where visitors can explore the area with only a flashlight.

Screamin' Acres is open every Friday and Saturday night throughout October from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

