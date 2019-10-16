Scammers promote fake dinner for phony nonprofit at Madison events center

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Employees with the Madison Masonic Center called police after discovering con artists are using the facility as part of an internet scam.

Madison police said someone has fabricated a nonprofit organization called "Safe Space Relief" and is promoting a dinner fundraiser for the group at the center.

The cost to attend is $250 per couple and donations can be made online. No date is listed on the fake site for the dinner, police said.

The center's events manager called police concerned about the fake donation requests. The manager also said someone pirated an old menu from the center, which is posted as part of the dinner promotion.

