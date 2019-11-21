Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Say goodbye to CUNA Mutual's iconic round building. Here's why the company wants to tear it down. Say goodbye to CUNA Mutual's iconic round building. Here's why the company wants to tear it down.

MADISON, Wis. - The iconic round building on CUNA Mutual Group’s campus off Mineral Point Road could be coming down in the next few years.

The company said it is the first step in what it hopes is a full renovation of the whole campus.

“We really want to modernize our entire campus eventually to support that type of a new working style employees are looking for these days,” said Phil Tschudy, a spokesman for the company.

The proposed building would be five stories tall and act as a commons for the employees, housing underground parking, meeting space and a cafeteria, not major offices.

The proposed building would be five stories tall and act as a commons for the employees, housing underground parking, meeting space and a cafeteria, not major offices. The company said this move wouldn’t include additional hires.

In the space behind the building, Tschudy said the company will develop green space where parking lots and the flagpoles are now.

“It’ll just create a much nicer area and there will be spaces for employees to work for collaboration,” he said. “We think it will be really nice when it’s done, particularly in the warmer weather.”

On Wednesday the company ran changes by its neighbors at a community meeting.

Husband and wife Jeremiah Cahill and Nancy Lynch were there, hoping to see the changes coming to their neighborhood and Cahill’s former place of work.

“When it was built it was a progressive design, a round building, and with a lot of the features that were here,” Cahill said. “So we thought it would be here probably long into the future.”

CUNA Mutual Group's proposed building.

CUNA Mutual Group's proposed building.

Lynch said the change is familiar on the west side, with Exact Sciences building a new hub at Research Park.

“I think that’s just what’s happening on this side of town, right now,” she said.

CUNA Mutual hopes they and others in the community will get on board. Tschudy said the company sees this as a reinvestment in the place it's been since the 1920s.

“I think this project is a testament to CUNA Mutual Group’s commitment to the Madison and Dane County community,” he said.

The city will have to grant CUNA Mutual permission to demolish the building and grant special approval to build the fifth floor of the planned building. That will go before the Plan Commission in early January, and if that goes through, the company is set to start the demolition in the spring.





