Sawyer County man sentenced to 25 years for string of arsons

HAYWARD, Wis. - A Sawyer County man was convicted of a string of arsons Monday.

According to a news release, Attorney General Josh Kaul said Christopher A. Grover, 45, was convicted of 15 counts related to multiple arsons on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.

The release said Grover was sentenced for arson at six fire scenes discovered on the reservation in Sawyer County. He received the recommended full 25 years initial confinement and 21 1/2 years extended supervision, followed by 20 years of probation.

