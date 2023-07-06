Loved ones of a young woman from the Sauk Prairie area who died on a holiday break trip in South America have come up with a way to make sure she is still able to make it to the peaks she had yet to climb.
SAUK CITY, Wis. -- Loved ones of a young woman from the Sauk Prairie area who died on a holiday break trip in South America have come up with a way to make sure she is still able to make it to the peaks she had yet to climb.
Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina in late December.
"The whole thing was this whirlwind trip," Doolittle's mom Pam said while describing the trip to South America.
When News 3 Now first met the Doolittle family, they were unsure of what the outcome of their trip would become. However, they were determined to bring her back to Wisconsin.
"They were going to allow us to just leave her there or hire a team to get her out," Dan Doolittle, Cassy's dad, said.
With assistance from the U.S. Embassy, Argentinian forces and community support back home, the 25-year-old's body was cremated and she was brought back to their family's home.
The experience was emotionally overwhelming, Pam Doolittle said, but she knew it was something she had to do for her daughter.
"It was uncomfortable navigating this uncertainty and just this big hole of loss that you feel," she said.
After their daughter was cremated, the Doolittles turned some of her ashes into glass stones. They hope Cassy's climbing friends bring the stones to mountains Cassy had planned to climb to continue her legacy.
"Cassy just was an adventurer," Pam Doolittle said. "She loved to camp and hike and rock climb. We're asking her friends to carry these with them and leave them at the summit of where they go."
These parents say the community surrounding them has poured out their support.
"It is a little overwhelming, but it really does put a voice to how Cassy lived her life and the people that she affected," Dan Doolittle said.
"I believe that if there's a way for her to be present in this way, she must be pretty proud of her family. That's what I believe," Pam Doolittle said.
The next steps for these parents include celebrating her life. On July 22, they are holding a memorial service at the Shelter at Red Oak on the south shore at Devil’s Lake State Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cassy Doolittle Scholarship Memorial Fund, dedicated to supporting students reaching for new heights in learning and in life. Donations can be sent to: ℅ Lake Ridge Bank, 8301 University Avenue, Middleton WI 53562.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.