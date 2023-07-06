Loved ones of a young woman from the Sauk Prairie area who died on a holiday break trip in South America have come up with a way to make sure she is still able to make it to the peaks she had yet to climb.

Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina in late December.

Cassy Doolittle memorial stone

After Cassy Doolittle was cremated, her parents turned some of her ashes into glass stones for her friends to take with them on hiking trips. WISC-TV/Channel3000.