Sauk County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 05:20 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 05:42 PM CDT

BARABOO, Wis. - The Sauk County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about a missing person. 

According to the post, 34-year-old David Schuler is missing from the Baraboo area.

The Baraboo Police Department said he is considered an endangered adult and he does not have access to a vehicle at this time. 

He was last seen wearing a black Carhart jacket, blue jeans and green Crocs.

If you see Schuler or know where he may be, call 608 356-4895.

 

