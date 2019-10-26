Sauk County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

BARABOO, Wis. - The Sauk County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about a missing person.

According to the post, 34-year-old David Schuler is missing from the Baraboo area.

The Baraboo Police Department said he is considered an endangered adult and he does not have access to a vehicle at this time.

He was last seen wearing a black Carhart jacket, blue jeans and green Crocs.

If you see Schuler or know where he may be, call 608 356-4895.

