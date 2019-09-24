Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sauk County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in rural Sauk County Sauk County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in rural Sauk County

TOWNSHIP OF FAIRFIELD, Wis. - The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday in rural Sauk County.

According to a news release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call saying someone had been found in an isolated area in the Township of Fairfield off Levee Road.

Officials said the person who called did not believe the victim was breathing.

Deputies were sent to the scene and found a dead middle-aged man. An autopsy was conducted the following day and the coroner determined that the cause of death was homicide.

"We believe that this individual was targeted, and we believe that there is no danger to the public at this time," Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said.

The victim's name is not being released until family is notified.

Anyone with information about the case can call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285.

"We also ask that, if anyone living out in that area has cameras, whether trail cameras or house cameras, that they notify the sheriff's department as well, so we can speak to them," Meister said.

