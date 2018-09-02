Sauk County residents hope for dry weather as officials look toward flood recovery

BARABOO, Wis. - Homeowners in Sauk County are holding out hope that the rising Baraboo River won’t bring more flood damage, as officials there are looking ahead to recovery efforts for the hundreds of residents already dealing with property damage.

“It’s nerve-wracking, yeah, very nerve-wracking,” Baraboo resident Nick Hepp said. “(The water) is still coming.”

He and his wife moved to the aptly named Water Street in June.

"In '08 they said the water came past the house. I'm not sure if it's gonna do that or be worse,” he said. “It's just a waiting game, I guess."

An aptly named road in #Baraboo. Welcome to #WaterStreet. At least the sandbags are holding up! 🤞The rain looks like it'll stay away this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/XNIO3kHvkJ — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) September 1, 2018

Just down the road, landlord John Thuesen is playing the same game, but he’s not in it alone

On Friday, more than 100 volunteers helped make sandbags for surrounding homes.

"A busload of people came. Everyone started sandbagging, some from the Christian School up the street,” Thuesen said. “That was a blessing, and the city was bringing sandbags and they built that beautiful wall."

"Everybody's really nervous,” Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf said. He expects the river to crest within the next 24 hours and is cautiously hopeful.

Looking at the forecast, city and county officials say they're likely in the clear Saturday, at least, but they’re combining forces, already looking past rushing waters toward cleanup and recovery.

"We'll watch the radar very closely,” Sauk County emergency management Jeff Jelinek said. "Recovery starts when response starts."

As of Saturday, Jelinek said they have about 250 reports with more than $3 million worth of household damage, and that's only the beginning.

"We've got years (of work ahead),” Jelinek said. “This is not going to be something done in a week or month, we're talking years."

He encourages those with property damage to report it to the county by calling 608-355-3200. That can help homeowners get money to rebuild and the county get mitigation funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the future.

Schauf also urges those in the county to sign up for emergency information texts by joining Nixle. They can do so by texting their zipcode to 888777.

"My first message to them is to hold on,” he said. “It breaks your heart, but you also have the warmth of the compassion of the neighbors."

Living in a community with volunteers so willing to lend a hand, and a sandbag, gives homeowners near floodwaters something to cling to.

"That's the stuff that makes us strong and will make us stronger,” Schauf said.

"I'm just thankful for everybody who came out and helped us,” Hepp said.