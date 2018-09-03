Sauk County prepares for more flooding after Baraboo River's weekend crest

BARABOO, Wis. - The Baraboo River is coming back down after cresting this weekend, but Sauk County officials said it’s not done with flooding yet.

Sauk County Emergency Management director Jeff Jerinek said Baraboo saw minimal damage from the floods. He credits the teamwork the community brought to the situation.

“It’s just been absolutely amazing,” he said. “(It) gives me goosebumps just talking about it. To see the cooperation that’s gone on in Sauk County, it’s unbelievable.”

Jerinek said that teamwork could be put to good use over the next few days and few months as the county looks to more potential flooding and recovery. He said Monday’s rain shouldn’t affect river levels, but rain Tuesday night into Wednesday might. In addition, residents that don’t see any more flooding will have to clean their homes of excess water and mold.

The river has receded in Baraboo, but some roads stay closed because of large debris in the road. This log is on Effinger Road, which until the last day or so was covered in water. #news3 pic.twitter.com/xjknf2HDVS — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) September 3, 2018

The county begins damage assessment in the area on Tuesday. The emergency management department is also trying to organize donations for people who have lost anything from clothing to school supplies in the flood.