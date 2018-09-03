News

Sauk County prepares for more flooding after Baraboo River's weekend crest

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 06:33 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 06:33 PM CDT

BARABOO, Wis. - The Baraboo River is coming back down after cresting this weekend, but Sauk County officials said it’s not done with flooding yet.

Sauk County Emergency Management director Jeff Jerinek said Baraboo saw minimal damage from the floods. He credits the teamwork the community brought to the situation.

“It’s just been absolutely amazing,” he said. “(It) gives me goosebumps just talking about it. To see the cooperation that’s gone on in Sauk County, it’s unbelievable.”

Jerinek said that teamwork could be put to good use over the next few days and few months as the county looks to more potential flooding and recovery. He said Monday’s rain shouldn’t affect river levels, but rain Tuesday night into Wednesday might. In addition, residents that don’t see any more flooding will have to clean their homes of excess water and mold.

The county begins damage assessment in the area on Tuesday. The emergency management department is also trying to organize donations for people who have lost anything from clothing to school supplies in the flood.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration