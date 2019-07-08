Sauk County K-9 unit sniffs out illegal drug transport, leads to two arrests

Sauk County Records Tara Blum, Derek Cape

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Two arrests were made July 6 after a vehicle traveling through Sauk County on Interstate 90/94 was found transporting methamphetamine and other drugs.

Arrested were Tara J. Blum, 38, and Derek J. Cape, 27. Blum was driving the vehicle and Cape was a passenger in it. A Sheriff's Deputy watched the vehicle after being given information from a special agent within the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation about a vehicle transporting illegal drugs.

After a Sauk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit responded to a traffic stop, a Sheriff Deputy found 40 grams of methamphetamine, 144 Adderall pills and other controlled substances in Blum’s purse.

Blum was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance 2nd or subsequent offense, possession of amphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cape refused to give his name to police, but after finding out who he is, the police realized he was on supervision through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Division of Community Corrections. He was charged with Probation Hold for violating the terms of his community supervision and for obstructing an officer.

