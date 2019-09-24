Sauk County homicide victim identified

FAIRFIELD, Wis. - The Sauk County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man killed in rural Sauk County over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said 37-year-old Christopher Lytle, of Westfield, was found dead in an isolated area in Fairfield off Levee Road Sunday.

Authorities did not mention how he died, but during an autopsy, the coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said the victim was targeted and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information cn contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 1-888-845-7285.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.