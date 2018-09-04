Sauk County Emergency Management opens donation center to help flooding victims

Baraboo flooding on Sept. 1

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Sauk County Emergency Management has opened a donation center to help the victims of flooding in the area, according to a news release.

The donation center is open Tuesday until 6 p.m. and will reopen Wednesday. Officials have not released specific times for Wednesday yet.

Below are the instructions from Sauk County Emergency Management on how to donate or receive donations:

Cash donations can be made to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation at PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913

Online donations can be made using a credit card or Paypal on the Greater Sauk website Add a note saying "For Sauk Co. Disaster Relief" and add your address for a tax acknowledgement letter

Donations of goods such as food, clothing, personal hygiene items, school supplies, etc. can be made using the Second Street Entrance at First Presbyterian Church at 148 N. Park St. in Reedsburg This location is in a downstairs basement and cannot accept large goods such as furniture or building supplies at this time Tax receipts will be available For those people with functional and access needs who wish to donate or who need supplies, go to the handicapped-accessible drive-up entrance of the church

If you need personal hygiene kits, home cleanup kits or school supply totes, they will be available until 6 p.m. Tuesday and on future dates

Officials said all damage should be reported to 608-355 3200. Residents can also call that number to volunteer in the community relief effort.