Sauk County Disaster Relief fund provides long-term recovery funds for flood victims

BARABOO, Wis. - The Sauk County Disaster Relief Fund is now providing long-term recovery funds for victims of the 2018 flooding.

The funding is separate from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Association. A news release from the county said the funds are courtesy of the generosity from many public and private donations and the cooperation of the Greater Sauk Community Foundation.

Officials said the funds are available to meet the unmet needs of Sauk County residents and are only available for a limited time.

The funds cannot be used for business recovery. Long-term recovery funds can be used to pay for cleaning supplies, storage, counseling services, small home repairs and more.

Residents impacted by the flood should contact Sauk County Emergency Management at 608-355-3200 to register for the program.

To donate to the fund, write a check payable to the "Sauk County Disaster Relief Fund" and send it to:

Greater Sauk Community Foundation

P.O. Box 544

Baraboo, WI 53913

Donations are tax deductible, according to the release.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.