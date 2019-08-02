Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sauk County deputies pull car from Wisconsin River, woman in vehicle uninjured Sauk County deputies pull car from Wisconsin River, woman in vehicle uninjured

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - Deputies with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department are trying to pull a vehicle out of the Wisconsin River.

They were called to Highway 14, near the Wisconsin River Bridge, for a crash around 6:30 a.m. Friday. This area is near Spring Green.

Dispatchers with Sauk County said a woman is out of the vehicle and was not hurt.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to use caution in the area. Sauk County dispatchers tell News 3 Now that cars are still able to drive through the area.

