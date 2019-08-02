Sauk County deputies pull car from Wisconsin River, woman in vehicle uninjured
SPRING GREEN, Wis. - Deputies with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department are trying to pull a vehicle out of the Wisconsin River.
They were called to Highway 14, near the Wisconsin River Bridge, for a crash around 6:30 a.m. Friday. This area is near Spring Green.
Dispatchers with Sauk County said a woman is out of the vehicle and was not hurt.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to use caution in the area. Sauk County dispatchers tell News 3 Now that cars are still able to drive through the area.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Man arrested in fatal Highway 12 crash released on signature bond
Next Story
Snow ending Wednesday evening followed by unseasonably cold weather -Gary
Local And Regional News
- Snow ending Wednesday evening followed by unseasonably cold weather -Gary
- Reedsburg day care to stay open late hours for second-shift workers
- Highway 19 near Burke closed following crash; at least two injured
- 2 explosive devices found at Oshkosh hospital, man detained
- Wednesday snowfall covered Wisconsin sports stadiums
- 300 flags displayed along Rimrock Road represent homeless kids in Dane County