Sauk County deputies say impaired driver struck patrol car with K-9 inside

REEDSBURG, Wis. - Sauk County deputies said an impaired driver struck a patrol car with a K-9 inside on Friday.

According to a news release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, the Reedsburg Police Department asked for deputy assistance at around 8:20 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on 8th Street at Wellington Drive.

Deputies said Timothy R. Wodele, 50, of Wabesha, Minnesota, was driving westbound on 8th Street while a Reedsburg officer was driving behind him. Wodele turned into a private driveway and reentered the road when the front of Wodele's vehicle hit the passenger side of the squad car.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

Officials said field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed that Wodele was under the influence. He was later arrested for a second offense OWI and was issued citations for having open intoxicants and his behavior while driving that led to the crash.

Wodele, the Reedsburg officer and his K-9 partner did not suffer any injuries.

