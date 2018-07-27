Sauk County considers proposal to bring millennials to downtown Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. - Sauk County is working on a new way to attract a younger generation to downtown Baraboo.

The county’s board of supervisors chairman Peter Vedro said he and one of his colleagues developed a plan to offer small loans to businesses and homeowners. The loan would allow them to remodel parts of their business or home into an apartment.

The first phase would focus on downtown Baraboo, but Vedro said he hopes to extend it to the whole county.

Downtown #Baraboo is already pretty cool if you ask the people living here, but Sauk County Econ. Development is trying to bolster it. They have a plan to bring in more millennials by offering loans to businesses and homeowners who want to put in mother-in-law style apts. #news3 pic.twitter.com/QdAxuxV9US — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) July 26, 2018

Vedro said this would help draw in more millennials, who he said prefer to live downtown. It would also increase the density of the town, which he said would help with the area’s housing issues.

“We are in a challenging time where housing, and especially affordable housing, has become a critical issue for young people,” he said.

Jennifer Loveless owns Countryside Refind on Baraboo’s square. The business moved in a couple months ago, and Loveless is using the upstairs space as a boutique.

“This could have been an adorable apartment,” she said. “However, we already had plans for it.”

She said she thinks the plan is a good idea, because it would bring in more people and customers to her and other businesses nearby.

“I think the potential for downtown Baraboo is great,” she said. “I think it would be very beneficial to a lot of businesses if they had that income come in.”

The end result could be a long way off, though.

The plan is in its early stages. The economic development committee discussed it Monday, and next week Vedro said the group will make a decision how to move forward with it, if at all. If it’s approved, he said the funding wouldn’t be available until early 2019.