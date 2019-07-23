Sauk County committee approves Spring Green dog breeding facility

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A Sauk County committee unanimously approved the conditional use permit for a dog breeding facility in Spring Green after several hours of debate Tuesday.

The facility, which is owned by Dr. Jill and Clinton Kane, would breed and sell beagles to be used for medical testing.

Many have attended meetings in the village of Spring Green, speaking out against the facility, citing noise and ethical concerns.

The Spring Green Town Board initially recommended to approve the permit but rescinded its approval for the kennel at a board meeting earlier this month.

The Sauk County Land and Resources Environment committee recommended the conditional use permit Tuesday afternoon.

The Sauk County Board of Adjustment will meet Thursday to vote on a vegetated buffer of the dog breeding facility.



PETA released a statement regarding todays vote. Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said, in part, "County officials squandered an opportunity to take a stand against the extreme cruelty of the beagle mill plan and chose instead to condemn thousands of dogs to lives of terror and pain."

