Sauk County Board committee postpones decision on anti-hate resolution after viral Baraboo photo
MADISON, Wis. - A Sauk County Board committee postponed making a decision on an anti-hate resolution at a meeting Tuesday.
The resolution comes after a controversial photo of Baraboo teens went viral last month depicting what appeared to be the group making a Nazi salute.
"Human history is too full of unchallenged hatred, discrimination, intolerance, prejudice, injustice dishonesty and ignorance and the horrible consequences of those failures," the resolution says. "A truly great community secures the brightest future for its children when it opposes and prevents hatred, discrimination, intolerance, prejudice, injustice, dishonesty and ignorance."
"The Sauk County Board of Supervisors embraces its duty to support and protect fundamental social principles and encourages all community leaders and residents to support, defend and exemplify Sauk County as an exceptional community that:
- Inspires compassion and renounces all forms of hatred
- Promotes equal opportunity and rejects favoritism
- Respects differences and fights oppression
- Celebrates diversity and repudiates bigotry
- Demands reasoning and disavows arbitrariness
- Nurtures truthfulness and exposes dishonesty
- Honors wisdom and critical thinking and challenges mindless opinion"
The Sauk County Resolution Affirming Community Principles was postponed to the Jan. 8 meeting of the Executive and Legislative Committee, officials said.
Sauk County Board President Peter Vedro said the resolution will be an inspirational resolution that will stand beside the leaders of Baraboo and the school district and support their efforts.
