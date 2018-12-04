Sauk County Board committee postpones decision on anti-hate resolution after viral Baraboo photo

MADISON, Wis. - A Sauk County Board committee postponed making a decision on an anti-hate resolution at a meeting Tuesday.

The resolution comes after a controversial photo of Baraboo teens went viral last month depicting what appeared to be the group making a Nazi salute.

"Human history is too full of unchallenged hatred, discrimination, intolerance, prejudice, injustice dishonesty and ignorance and the horrible consequences of those failures," the resolution says. "A truly great community secures the brightest future for its children when it opposes and prevents hatred, discrimination, intolerance, prejudice, injustice, dishonesty and ignorance."

"The Sauk County Board of Supervisors embraces its duty to support and protect fundamental social principles and encourages all community leaders and residents to support, defend and exemplify Sauk County as an exceptional community that:

Inspires compassion and renounces all forms of hatred

Promotes equal opportunity and rejects favoritism

Respects differences and fights oppression

Celebrates diversity and repudiates bigotry

Demands reasoning and disavows arbitrariness

Nurtures truthfulness and exposes dishonesty

Honors wisdom and critical thinking and challenges mindless opinion"

The Sauk County Resolution Affirming Community Principles was postponed to the Jan. 8 meeting of the Executive and Legislative Committee, officials said.

Sauk County Board President Peter Vedro said the resolution will be an inspirational resolution that will stand beside the leaders of Baraboo and the school district and support their efforts.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.