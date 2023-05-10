Members of the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge Ad-hoc Committee Wednesday night chose a plan by Boston-based design firm Sasaki as the blueprint for an ambitious redesign of Lake Monona's lakefront.

The committee chose Sasaki out of three competing design firms using a combination of scoring methods and public feedback.

