The winning plan would add an elevated boardwalk, amphitheater and stage, beach, event lawn and playground. It also calls for an expansion of the Monona Terrace and plans for a waterfront restaurant, boathouse and community center and nature center.
"Sasaki did the little things," Shukla said. "They paid attention to the peculiarities of this town, and they showed up."
The plan also focuses on sustainability, preserving the lake's natural wetlands, and teaching visitors about the city's history.
"A couple of things separated one firm above the other two," Shukla said. "Its commitment to talking about sustainability and using that as kind of the cornerstone of this entire project. Also talking about just the full history of Madison. This isn't just about Frank Lloyd Wright, though it certainly is. It's about the Ho-Chunk people. It's about communities on the south side."
Now that the Ad-hoc committee has chosen a winner, they'll spend the summer tweaking the plan before they present an official master plan to the Common Council for approval in October.
"The future is a lot more fun," Shukla said. "This has been a lot of fun, but then we get to start talking about how we actually make these beautiful designs a reality."
Shukla says during the revision process, the committee could consider adding elements from the other designs and will continue to get feedback from the public.
"All throughout this summer, there will be more chances for people to get involved and help shape what this ultimately looks like," he said.
