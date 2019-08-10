Sartori Cheese wins Grand Master Cheesemaker award at Wisconsin State Fair

Courtesy of Sartori Cheese

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Sartori Cheese won the Wisconsin State Fair's 2019 Grand Master Cheesemaker award Friday.

The fourth-generation, family-owned company is based in Plymouth.

The Rosemary and Olive Oil Asiago earned the award by being the top-rated cheese out of all competition categories and nearly 500 entries.

This is the seventh Grand Master Cheesemaker title earned by Team Sartori since 2006.

