Santa Rampage takes on Madison

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Santas bike through downtown Santas bike through downtown

MADISON, Wis. - Santa's sleigh got the day off in favor of bikes Saturday.

Hundreds of Santas rode through Madison on Saturday morning as part of the 2019 Santa Rampage. Organizers say a similar ride had nearly 3,000 bikers in Milwaukee last weekend.

The ride started at Library Mall and went through the Capitol square before ending with a celebration at Lucille's.

"Just to see hundreds of Santas riding down the road is pretty amazing," said Matthew Martinez of Dreambikes.

The ride is sponsored by several local biking businesses. A biker entrance fee goes to support the Wisconsin Bike Fed, which funds bike-friendly communities and creates equal bike access in cities such as Madison.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.