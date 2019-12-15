PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Santa Rampage takes on Madison

By:

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 08:23 AM CST

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 08:29 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Santa's sleigh got the day off in favor of bikes Saturday.

Hundreds of Santas rode through Madison on Saturday morning as part of the 2019 Santa Rampage. Organizers say a similar ride had nearly 3,000 bikers in Milwaukee last weekend.

The ride started at Library Mall and went through the Capitol square before ending with a celebration at Lucille's.

"Just to see hundreds of Santas riding down the road is pretty amazing," said Matthew Martinez of Dreambikes.

The ride is sponsored by several local biking businesses. A biker entrance fee goes to support the Wisconsin Bike Fed, which funds bike-friendly communities and creates equal bike access in cities such as Madison.

 

