Santa Rampage takes on Madison
MADISON, Wis. - Santa's sleigh got the day off in favor of bikes Saturday.
Hundreds of Santas rode through Madison on Saturday morning as part of the 2019 Santa Rampage. Organizers say a similar ride had nearly 3,000 bikers in Milwaukee last weekend.
The ride started at Library Mall and went through the Capitol square before ending with a celebration at Lucille's.
"Just to see hundreds of Santas riding down the road is pretty amazing," said Matthew Martinez of Dreambikes.
The ride is sponsored by several local biking businesses. A biker entrance fee goes to support the Wisconsin Bike Fed, which funds bike-friendly communities and creates equal bike access in cities such as Madison.
