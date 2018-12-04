Sandy Hook father sues Wisconsin authors who promote conspiracy theory

Newton Patch via CNN --

HARTFORD, Conn. - The father of a boy who was killed in the 2012 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut has filed another defamation lawsuit against conspiracy theorists who accused him of being an actor.

Lenny Pozner's son Noah was among 26 people shot to death in the school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Pozner filed the suit last week in Wisconsin against James Fetzer and Mike Palacek, who co-wrote a book, "Nobody Died at Sandy Hook." The lawsuit says Pozner has had to move several times because of harassment from people who believe the conspiracy theories.

Pozner and other victims' families earlier this year filed a defamation lawsuit in Texas against Alex Jones, host of the conspiracy-driven Infowars website.

Fetzer, reached at his Wisconsin home, said he and Palacek will put up a vigorous defense.

