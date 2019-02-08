‘Sand, sand, sand': City of Madison shares how to steer clear of icy sidewalks, citations

MADISON, Wis. - This ice, which city officials are calling the worst of the season, makes for perilous travel conditions, and not doing your part to clear it can come with a cost.

From cars to trees to sidewalks, the ice is taking over.

"This is the worst,” Madison resident Betty Peterson said, referring to the icy walkways. "They're bad! They're terrible. It's scary because I've fallen (when) there's black ice."

On Thursday, Peterson was fighting back.

"I was going to try to scrape it. See what I can do,” she said.

Peterson often walks to work and doesn't want the ice to take fellow pedestrians as victims. On Thursday, SSM Health treated 24 cases of slip and fall injuries related to weather at their various locations across the area.

"You just gotta watch your steps so you don't fall and get hurt,” Peterson said.

George Hank, director of the Madison Building Inspection Division, said it’s up to homeowners to make sure their sidewalks are reasonably clear.

"Unless you're walking almost on all fours, there's a good chance you're going to fall,” Hank said, adding that we haven’t seen ice this bad all year.

"Not like this. Not even close,” he said. “This is reminiscent of some of the big ice storms we've had in the past."

In Madison, the deadline for homeowners to clear sidewalks of snow and ice is by noon the day after precipitation has stopped, or else they face potential citations or bills for a city-hired crew to clear their walkways.

Un-shoveled and dangerous sidewalks in Madison can be reported here.

"One of my mantras is clean early and clean often,” Hank said.

He said the earliest deadline for clearing sidewalks would be Friday at noon, and the city won’t start enforcing the clear sidewalks ordinance until city-maintained walkways have been taken care of.

Although ice like this can be hard to cut through, Hank has some pointers.

"I always stress: sand, sand, sand,” he said.

At low temperatures, salt is ineffective, but sand can always bring added traction. The city has sand available while supplies last at locations listed here.

Hank said he called around, and while salt is at a premium at big-name stores, most he spoke with do still have sand.

On slippery sidewalks, anything to help in the battle against ice is much appreciated, and any way you slice it, ice is no match for time.

“Spring is coming closer,” Peterson said.



