Salvation Army short $410,000 of kettle campaign goal

MADISON, Wis. - The Salvation Army of Dane County is $410,000 short of its goal for the holiday season with 14 days left in the campaign.

According to a release, 72 percent of bell-ringing shifts are going unfilled so the kettles are taking a hit.

Proceeds from the kettle campaign go to individualized case management, single women's and emergency family shelters, seven housing programs, children's programming and more.

The release said if it is unable to meet the Christmas goal, the Salvation Army will have to reevaluate how the resources are allocated.

“With the number of emergency disaster services calls we’ve had this year on top of maintaining our housing programs and services, this year’s kettle campaign is vital to our bottom line,” said Steve Heck, director of operations. “It’s not that people aren’t generous in this community. If someone is there ringing, people will give. With 72 locations across Dane County, there is a good chance there’s a kettle stand within blocks of your home.”

There will be three more Saturday match days where local organizations will match donations. Officials said they are hoping this will make up for the decrease in volunteer hours.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends on Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army is all taking donations by mail, online, in the kettles and by texting DANE to 41444.

