LIVE NOW

News 3 Now Live at Four

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Salvation Army's Christmas donations fall short in Wausau

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 02:33 PM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 02:33 PM CST

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (AP) - The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Christmas donation campaign fell short of its fundraising goal this year in one central Wisconsin city.

The Salvation Army in Wausau says it got to 80 percent of its $170,000 goal before the holiday campaign ended Christmas Eve.

The organization says it lacks volunteers and less people carry cash because more and more are in financial hardship themselves. The Red Kettle campaign dates back to more than 100 years and it's the Salvation Army's biggest annual fundraiser.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration