Salvation Army considers redevelopment on near east side, city leaders say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Salvation Army of Dane County is considering redeveloping its property on the near east side, according to Madison city leaders.

The organization is looking at demolishing its current building, replacing it with a new shelter and expanding the services it offers, according to Madison Alder Patrick Heck, who represents District 2. Some of the additional services being considered include adding transition housing for clients still needing social services and creating affordable and market rate apartments, Heck said.

The proposal is still in its early stages and plans are tentative, according to Heck. There are several adjacent properties near the facility’s current property on East Washington Avenue being considered for redevelopment by the Salvation Army, Heck said.

Heck and Alder Marsha Rummel, who represents the 6th District, have scheduled a neighborhood meeting to discuss the Salvation Army’s redevelopment idea. That meeting is taking place on June 6 at Lapham School at 6 p.m.

Heck said he hopes the Salvation Army will provide more detailed information about its plans during that meeting. Neighbors and those interested in the redevelopment are invited to attend.

News 3 Now has reached out to the Salvation Army for more information about redevelopment plans.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.