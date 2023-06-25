Sala Thai Festival celebrates 190th year of US and Thai Relations at the Olbrich Bontanical Gardens Meryl Hubbard Meryl Hubbard Author email Jun 25, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nearly 200 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Thailand was celebrated Sunday at Olbrich Botanical Gardens COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- Olbrich Botanical Gardens was packed with sights and sounds Sunday to celebrate the Thai community in Madison. The celebration consisted of Thai food, music, workshops, crafts, and dance performances. People of all ages gathered to celebrate the anniversary of U.S. and Thai diplomatic relations. Located in the garden is the Sala Thai Pavilion. This structure is one of four that has been donated by Thailand’s royal family. The other three are located in Germany, Norway, and Hawaii. “We present this pavilion as a symbol of our relationship that we would like to maintain and sustain for many years to come,” said Natnapang Damrongsoontornchai, the Deputy Consul-General. The Royal Consulate-General and countless volunteers from Thai communities in Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago worked together to bring this festival to life. Families had endless opportunities to learn more about Thai culture. Volunteers helped participants with hand-on projects.“We try to demonstrate to the youth and the young generation to know more about the way of life of Thai people,” said Damrongsoontornchai.Thanks to the strong support of UW-Madison’s Thai alumni, the Royal Thai Consulate-General, and the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, more events and celebrations continue throughout the year.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Olbrich Olbrich Botanical Gardens Thailand Royal Thai Consulate Meryl Hubbard Author email Follow Meryl Hubbard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Eight people arrested on drug charges after Baraboo residence searched 16 years later, search continues for answers in Kelly Nolan's murder 21-year-old Madison woman crowned Miss Wisconsin 2023 Traffic switch on Atwood Avenue to begin Monday Badgers football player arrested at Mifflin Street Block Party announces plans to transfer Latest News Sala Thai Festival celebrates 190th year of US and Thai Relations at the Olbrich Bontanical Gardens Forward Madison FC 'Stuffs the Truck' for local non-profits With Russia revolt over, mercenaries' future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain Nearly half of US honeybee colonies died last year 20 years after war, Iraqis still trying to immigrate to US: ‘This is not a life’ More News