Nearly 200 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Thailand was celebrated Sunday at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

MADISON, Wis. -- Olbrich Botanical Gardens was packed with sights and sounds Sunday to celebrate the Thai community in Madison. 

The celebration consisted of Thai food, music, workshops, crafts, and dance performances. People of all ages gathered to celebrate the anniversary of U.S. and Thai diplomatic relations. 