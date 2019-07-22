Safety practices for bicyclists and drivers sharing the road

MADISON, Wis. - Police and bike experts are reminding the public about practices in place to keep everyone safe on the road, after a biker was killed in a collision Sunday.

"When you approach those roadways, stop and make sure there is no oncoming traffic," Dane County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said. "These are vehicles that are traveling at highway speeds in this situation and they're not able to come to a stop as quickly as you would think."

Brel Hutton-Okpalaeke, Freewheel Bikes program coordinator, says visibility is one of the most important parts of sharing the road.

"Bicycles are very quiet if properly maintained and people can't see you coming," Hutton-Okpalaeke said.

Having a bike equipped with lights and reflectors can help prevent a rider from getting hit or hitting someone else.

Equipping your bike with lights and reflectors will help increase visibility when sharing the road with cars and pedestrians. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/VF38jRZk8f — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 22, 2019

Another important rule is going slow and stopping at the appropriate places and times, like a red light.

"It's great to be able to go, but it's more important to be able to stop," Hutton-Okpalaeke said.

Other safety recommendations include wearing a helmet and keeping the bike well-maintained. Also, leave the headphones off, because they can block out street noise.

Hutton-Okpalaeke said it is important for vehicles to be mindful when sharing the road with a biker.

"Give them their 3 feet," he said. "Bicyclists absolutely need those 3 feet."

The extra space keeps the biker safe from getting knocked down by wind when cars drive by too quickly, according to Hutton-Okpalaeke.

