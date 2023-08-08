MADSISON, Wis. -- With numerous air quality alerts this summer fresh in mind, school districts in Wisconsin are considering the potential impacts on sports programs if the trend continues into the fall.
Canadian wildfires have burned all summer, torching more than 30 million acres -- six times more than the average. That has created an abnormal air quality year for southern Wisconsin.
"This has certainly been an unprecedented year for wildfire smoke impacts," said Craig Czarnecki from the state's Department of Natural Resources.
As the new school year grows closer, the Madison Metropolitan School District is looking ahead to potential air quality issues. If those issues arise, the district is ready if it continues using existing policies.
"I think we're pretty well prepared if it does come back... safety is paramount," athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said.
That does not rule out rescheduling.
"If we need to cancel a game because of (poor air quality), we would," he said.
Though we have not had any air quality issues advisories in the last few weeks, the DNR said we are not out of the woods just yet.
"As long as fires continue to burn, we still have the chance of being impacted by wildfire smoke," Czarnecki said.
